Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.66% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.66%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the added 0.66%.

The best performers of the session on the were Crown Ltd (ASX:), which rose 21.40% or 2.110 points to trade at 11.970 at the close. Meanwhile, Ampol Ltd (ASX:) added 5.67% or 1.30 points to end at 24.22 and Graincorp Ltd (ASX:) was up 4.89% or 0.22 points to 4.72 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:), which fell 4.25% or 0.850 points to trade at 19.160 at the close. Mineral Resources Ltd (ASX:) declined 3.97% or 1.55 points to end at 37.50 and Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:) was down 3.46% or 0.49 points to 13.67.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 725 to 632 and 334 ended unchanged.

Shares in Crown Ltd (ASX:) rose to 52-week highs; up 21.40% or 2.110 to 11.970.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 0.57% to 13.676.

Gold Futures for April delivery was down 0.77% or 13.35 to $1728.35 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May fell 1.33% or 0.82 to hit $60.62 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract fell 1.24% or 0.80 to trade at $63.73 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.34% to 0.7715, while AUD/JPY fell 0.18% to 83.86.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.17% at 92.078.