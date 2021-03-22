Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.66% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

© Reuters. Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.66%

Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the added 0.66%.

The best performers of the session on the were Crown Ltd (ASX:), which rose 21.40% or 2.110 points to trade at 11.970 at the close. Meanwhile, Ampol Ltd (ASX:) added 5.67% or 1.30 points to end at 24.22 and Graincorp Ltd (ASX:) was up 4.89% or 0.22 points to 4.72 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:), which fell 4.25% or 0.850 points to trade at 19.160 at the close. Mineral Resources Ltd (ASX:) declined 3.97% or 1.55 points to end at 37.50 and Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:) was down 3.46% or 0.49 points to 13.67.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 725 to 632 and 334 ended unchanged.

Shares in Crown Ltd (ASX:) rose to 52-week highs; up 21.40% or 2.110 to 11.970.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 0.57% to 13.676.

Gold Futures for April delivery was down 0.77% or 13.35 to $1728.35 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May fell 1.33% or 0.82 to hit $60.62 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract fell 1.24% or 0.80 to trade at $63.73 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.34% to 0.7715, while AUD/JPY fell 0.18% to 83.86.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.17% at 92.078.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR