new video loaded: Australia Experiences Worst Flooding In Decades
transcript
transcript
Australia Experiences Worst Flooding In Decades
After days of unrelenting rain, major flooding in eastern Australia forced nearly 20,000 people to be evacuated and more than 150 schools to be closed.
As you can see, the water is very high. It’s a very large property of 22 acres, so it’s risen quite a lot to get to where it is now. It’s actually unbelievable to see this amount of water. But, you know, we have people that live on the property. Long as that all the animals and our staff are all OK, that’s really all we care about. And everything else is replaceable.
Recent episodes in Extreme Weather