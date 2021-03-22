Artist of the Week: Drake

Instagram

The ‘In My Feelings’ hitmaker makes history with his three-track EP ‘Scary Hours 2’ as he becomes the first-ever artist to bow at the highest three spots on Billboard Hot 100.

Drake made history with his latest studio release. The Canadian rapper became the first artist to enter Billboard Hot 100 at the highest three spots simultaneously. His new song “What’s Next” sit at summit, “Wants and Needs” featuring Lil Baby trailed closely behind at the second position, and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” featuring Rick Ross rounded out the top 3.

The impressive feat made the “Toosie Slide” hitmaker match The Beatles and Ariana Grande‘s achievements to rank at number 1, 2, and 3 on the Hot 100 at the same time. He celebrated it with a home party as soon as the rankings were revealed.

All three singles were taken from his brand new extended play “Scary Hours 2“. A sequel to his 2018 EP, the new mini album was released to tide fans over his much-awaited studio album “Certified Lover Boy” which was pushed back because all of his “energy” went into recovering from a knee surgery.

“I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery,” he told his online followers. “I’m blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won’t be dropping in January. I’m looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021. (sic)”

The much-anticipated album is “currently being chef’d in every way possible.” He said, “I don’t have an exact date, but it’s in the pot and it’s coming soon.”

While details of the album are still sketchy, the rapper previously said his new music might receive mixed response, just like the reaction he got for his 2016 record. “They hated on Views just like they will CLB (Certified Lover Boy) but it’s music to evolve to,” he explained.

He is expected to make a notable debut with his next studio installment if his chart history is any indication – he scores at least 8 chart toppers on the Hot 100 and has 45 singles at top 10 under his belt so far.