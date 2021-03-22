Aramco Aims to Partner With China on Blue Hydrogen, CEO Says

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Saudi Aramco plans to “expand and intensify” cooperation with China on research in areas including hydrogen and ammonia production from natural gas, according to Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser.

Aramco is looking to work with China on blue hydrogen and ammonia, synthetic fuels and carbon capture utilization and storage, Nasser said at the China Development Forum in Beijing. “All of these are essential to achieving our long-term, low-carbon ambitions,” he said.

The oil major is also sizing up possible investments in Chinese projects despite spending constraints arising from a period of low oil prices as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We see opportunities for further investments in integrated downstream projects to help meet China’s needs for heavy transport and chemicals, as well as lubricants and non-metallic materials,” Nasser said.

China is the world’s largest producer of hydrogen, though currently uses fossil fuels for most of that output. Spurred by the nation’s target for net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2060, energy giants including China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., or Sinopec, are working on a shift to blue hydrogen — a process in which most carbon dioxide is captured and stored — and green hydrogen, which delivers oxygen as a byproduct.