Angelina Jolie’s Abuse Allgations Reportedly Get Brad Pitt ‘Heartbroken’

Prior to this, the ‘Maleficent’ star filed court documents in which she stated that she had ‘proof and authority’ to support her domestic violence allegations against the ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ actor.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s custody battle only gets uglier after the actress accused the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actor of child abuse in recent court documents. Of the claims, a source close to Brad reveals that the actor is “heartbroken” seeing how things go.

“Brad is heartbroken that Angelina has gone that route. There’s a lot of emotion left after their marriage,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. The insider also adds that Brad has taken responsibility for his actions. He also fixed his past issues by stop drinking.

The source continues, “He talked about his drink and drug problems during the time they were together … Brad and his camp has never attacked Angelina. But his camp feels this leak was calculated to sway opinion ahead of the conclusion of their trial. Brad feels like he’s being more and more isolated from his children, and he’s devastated about it.”

The insider goes on to note that “the marriage was very passionate and toxic at times and they had fights, but also shared many good times together.”

In the aforementioned court documents which the “Maleficent” star filed on March 12, Angelina claimed that she had “proof and authority” to support her accusations against her ex. The legal documents further stated that the “Salt” actress and the pair’s children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne, are willing to offer “proof and authority in support” of her claims against her estranged husband.

Meanwhile, a source close to the situation shared at the time, “This deliberate leak of this information is to no one’s benefit and is simply the continuation of an ongoing relentless effort to target and tarnish Brad. Over the past four and a half years since the divorce filing there have been a never ending series of allegations, which seem to be solely to elevate one side by taking down the other. Hopefully some sanity will prevail in the future.”

Days after the filing, the pair’s son Maddox testified against his father amid the ongoing custody dispute between his parents. “Maddox has already given testimony as [an] adult in the ongoing custody dispute and it wasn’t very flattering toward Brad,” a source spilled. “He doesn’t use Pitt as his last name on documents that aren’t legal and instead uses Jolie. Maddox wants to legally change his last name to Jolie, which Angelina has said she doesn’t support.”