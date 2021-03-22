Ana De Armas Posts ‘No’ Video Amid Ben Affleck Reconciliation Rumors

WENN

The ‘Knives Out’ actress returns to social media to share a cryptic post as she is rumored to give her relationship with her ‘Deep Water’ love interest another chance.

Ana De Armas has appeared to shoot down rumours she’s reconciled with ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck after sparking speculation by donning half of a heart necklace she last wore when dating her former love.

The “Knives Out” star found herself at the centre of the reports on Sunday (21Mar21) after sharing an Instagram Story in which she sported the distinctive gold necklace.

Fans immediately started wondering whether she and Ben, who split in January, were giving their romance another try, as she wore it a lot while dating the Batman star. Ben had also been pictured wearing the matching necklace several times during their relationship.

However, without directly addressing the speculation, Ana returned to the social media site to apparently respond to the rumours, as she shared several “no,” “nope,” and “I don’t think so” GIFs.

A source told People at the time of their split that the break-up was “completely amicable” but had been decided by Ana due to her and father-of-three Ben being at “different points in their lives.”

Ana De Armas and Ben Affleck were romantically linked in 2020 after the two met on the set of their new movie “Deep Water“. In the Adrian Lyne-directed psychological thriller, they played “a young married couple whose mind games with each other take a twisted turn.”

Affleck was previously married to Jennifer Garner. They share three children together. “There are things that I would love to go back and change. I have regrets,” he previously said of his failed marriage. “I have made plenty of mistakes, some big some small. I wish I could go back in time and change all kinds of things but I can’t.”

“I would love to have a relationship that is deeply meaningful and one to which I could be deeply committed,” he revealed his hopes for his next relationship.