ADF joins NSW flood teams; BOM warns wet weather ‘far from over’; 8000 call for help in Sydney; NSW Mid North Coast towns underwater

Multiple landslips have cut off residents in parts of the NSW Central Tabelands and one federal MP is calling for supplies to be flown in to combat food shortages.

Suburbs to the north-west of the Hawkesbury River, such as Kurrajong and North Richmond, have been left isolated after Bells Line of Road was cut at Mount Tomah in the Blue Mountains National Park

Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman told 2GB Drive she had asked Resilience NSW to airdrop supplies, amid food shortages in North Richmond as two Coles trucks tried to find a way through.