35 Best TV Shows To Watch Spring 2021

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead and directed by Academy Award-winner Barry Jenkins, The Underground Railroad follows Cora Randall, who escapes a Georgia plantation in search of the rumored Underground Railroad, only to discover it’s an actual railroad filled with engineers, conductors, and a secret network of tracks and tunnels underneath the South. During her journey, Cora is pursued by a bounty hunter who is hell-bent on returning her to the plantation she escaped.

Starring: Thuso Mbedu, Joel Edgerton, Chase W. Dillon, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Sheila Atim, Amber Gray, Peter De Jersey, Chukwudi Iwuji, Damon Herriman, Lily Rabe, Irone Singleton, Mychal-Bella Bowman, Marcus “MJ” Gladney Jr., Will Poulter, Peter Mullan, and more

When it premieres: May 14 on Amazon Prime Video

Watch the teaser trailer here