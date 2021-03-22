100,000 investors deluge Casper Labs’ token sale, with most expected to miss out By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
That’s about 10X more hopefuls than are likely to secure tokens in the sale.

It’s the first of three phases to Casper’s token sale and commenced on March 23 at midnight UTC. Investors are competing for 800 million CSPR tokens at prices of $0.015, with the tokens subject to a 12-month lock-up. Participants are limited to purchasing between $100 and $1,000 worth of tokens each.

Waiting room to participate in Casper Labs’ tokensale: CoinList