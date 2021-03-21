Workers at Canada’s second-largest port reject deal raising strike fears By Reuters

(Reuters) – Unionized dockworkers at Canada’s second-largest port on Sunday rejected an offer from management, raising industry fears of a new strike following crippling work stoppages in 2020, a union representative said.
A spokeswoman for the Canadian Union of Public Employees in Quebec which represents the dockworkers said the workers want to return to the negotiating table.
CUPE has been negotiating a contract with the Maritime Employers Association for 1,125 longshore workers at the Port of Montreal, after their agreement expired in 2018.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.