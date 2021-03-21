Won’t stop buying ETFs or sell them By Reuters

© Reuters. Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference in Tokyo
TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday that the central bank would not stop buying exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or sell them as it proceeds with yield curb control policy without affecting share prices.
Speaking in the upper house financial committee, Kuroda said Friday’s review of ETF purchases would allow the BOJ to continue easing policy more flexibly and effectively.
