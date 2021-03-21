What channel is NASCAR on today? TV schedule, start time for Atlanta race

For those who are asking “What channel is today’s NASCAR race on?” the answer is a familiar one.

The TV channel for Sunday’s NASCAR race is Fox. The network will air the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 from Atlanta Motor Speedway. The Atlanta race is the sixth race of the NASCAR Cup Series 2021 season, and Fox has been the channel for all six races.

Sunday’s race will start at a familiar time as well: The green flag is scheduled to drop at 3:19 p.m. ET.

Below is how to watch Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race, including the TV channel and live stream options:

What channel is NASCAR on today?

Fox will air Sunday’s race, the sixth of the NASCAR Cup Series 2021 season. Fox and Fox Sports 1 are scheduled to air NASCAR Cup Series races during the first four months of the Cup Series schedule, through the June 13 All-Star Race at Texas. NBC and NBC Sports Network are scheduled to air the remaining races in 2021, including the playoffs.

As is the case for all the Cup Series races on Fox this season, Mike Joy will call the race with the assistance of analysts Jeff Gordon, Clint Bowyer and Larry McReynolds.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

  • Date: Sunday, March 21
  • Start time: 3 p.m. ET (TV time)

The green flag for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway is scheduled to drop at 3:19 p.m. ET.

The race should start on time despite rain being in the forecast. The National Weather Service says there is a slight chance of showers in Hampton, Ga., where Atlanta Motor Speedway is located, between 7 and 10 a.m. ET Sunday. After that, conditions will be mostly cloudy, with the high temperature in the low 60s. Wind gusts could reach 20 mph.

NASCAR live stream for Atlanta race

Anyone who has a cable or satellite subscription can stream Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR race at Atlanta Motor Speedway live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports Go app.

For those who don’t have a cable or satellite subscription, there are seven OTT (over-the-top) TV streaming options that carry Fox and FS1 — Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV, fuboTV, Vidgo, AT&T Now and TVision. Of the seven, Hulu, YouTubeTV and fuboTV offer free-trial options.

Below are links to each.

NASCAR Cup Series 2021 schedule

Below is the remaining schedule for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series regular season and playoffs, beginning with Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Cup Series 2021 regular season

DateRaceTrackTime (ET)TVRadio
March 21Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500Atlanta Motor Speedway3 p.m.FoxPRN
March 28Food City Dirt RaceBristol Motor Speedway3:30 p.m.FoxPRN
April 10Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500Martinsville Speedway7:30 p.m.FS1MRN
April 18Toyota Owners 400Richmond Raceway3 p.m.FoxMRN
April 25GEICO 500Talladega Superspeedway2 p.m.FoxMRN
May 2NASCAR Cup Series Race at KansasKansas Speedway3 p.m.FS1MRN
May 9NASCAR Cup Series Race at DarlingtonDarlington Raceway3:30 p.m.FS1MRN
May 16Drydene 400Dover International Speedway2 p.m.FS1MRN
May 23NASCAR Cup Series Race at COTACircuit of the Americas2:30 p.m.FS1PRN
May 30Coca-Cola 600Charlotte Motor Speedway6 p.m.FoxPRN
June 6Toyota/Save Mart 350Sonoma Raceway4 p.m.FS1PRN
June 13NASCAR All-Star OpenTexas Motor Speedway6 p.m.FS1MRN
June 13NASCAR All-Star RaceTexas Motor Speedway8 p.m.FS1MRN
June 20Ally 400Nashville Superspeedway3:30 p.m.NBCSNMRN
June 26NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono-1Pocono Raceway3 p.m.NBCSNMRN
June 27NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono-2Pocono Raceway3:30 p.m.NBCSNMRN
July 4NASCAR Cup Series Race at Road AmericaRoad America2:30 p.m.NBCMRN
July 11Quaker State 400 Presented by WalmartAtlanta Motor Speedway3:30 p.m.NBCSNPRN
July 18Foxwoods Resort Casino 301New Hampshire Motor Speedway3 p.m.NBCSNPRN
Aug. 8Go Bowling at The GlenWatkins Glen International3 p.m.NBCSNMRN
Aug. 15Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard powered by Florida Georgia LineIndianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course1 p.m.NBCIMS
Aug. 22FireKeepers Casino 400Michigan International Speedway3 p.m.NBCSNMRN
Aug. 28Coke Zero Sugar 400Daytona International Speedway7 p.m.NBCMRN

NASCAR Cup Series 2021 playoffs Round of 16

DateRaceTrackTime (ET)TVRadio
Sept. 5Cook Out Southern 500Darlington Raceway6 p.m.NBCSNMRN
Sept. 11Federated Auto Parts 400Richmond Raceway7:30 p.m.NBCSNMRN
Sept. 18Bass Pro Shops Night RaceBristol Motor Speedway7:30 p.m.NBCSNPRN

NASCAR Cup Series 2021 playoffs Round of 12

DateRaceTrackTime (ET)TVRadio
Sept. 26South Point 400Las Vegas Motor Speedway7 p.m.NBCSNPRN
Oct. 3YellaWood 500Talladega Superspeedway2 p.m.NBCMRN
Oct. 10Bank of America ROVAL 400Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course2 p.m.NBCPRN

NASCAR Cup Series 2021 playoffs Round of 8

DateRaceTrackTime (ET)TVRadio
Oct. 17Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500Texas Motor Speedway2 p.m.NBCPRN
Oct. 24Hollywood Casino 400Kansas Speedway3 p.m.NBCSNMRN
Oct. 31Xfinity 500Martinsville Speedway2 p.m.NBCMRN

NASCAR Cup Series 2021 playoffs Championship 4

DateRaceTrackTime (ET)TVRadio
Nov. 7NASCAR Cup Series ChampionshipPhoenix Raceway3 p.m.NBCMRN

