Veolia rejects Suez negotiation proposal based on Ardian/GIP offer

Article content

PARIS — Waste and water management company Veolia on Sunday rejected a proposal by Suez to negotiate a takeover if the two companies agreed on the sale of most of Suez’s French assets to investment funds Ardian and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP).

Ardian and GIP said earlier on Sunday they were offering 11.9 billion euros ($14.2 billion) for parts of Suez’s business – primarily its water and waste assets in France, and some broader water activities globally.

The stand-off marks the latest twist in a long-running and increasingly bitter takeover tussle between Suez and Veolia, which are struggling to agree how to carve up Suez’s buiness and have clashed in court over the saga.

The companies, rivals dating back to the 19th century, manage most of France’s water networks.

Suez has rebuffed a 11.2 billion euro ($13.33 billion) bid from Veolia, its top shareholder with 29.9%, saying it undervalued the company, and rejected arguments that, as a combined force, the companies would be better placed to take on global competitors.

Suez said in a statement on Sunday the alternative proposal involving Ardian and GIP could offer a way out.

It said its board had welcomed the offer, and it set various deadlines for Veolia to come to the table, saying it would accelerate its strategic plan, which includes asset sales, if no deal is reached by April 20.