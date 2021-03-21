Unpopular opinion? The problem with blockchain gaming is blockchain By Cointelegraph

Unpopular opinion? The problem with blockchain gaming is blockchain
The use of blockchain in crypto-based games could be a hinderance to the adoption as well as an exciting unique selling point. Now, before you start taking up your decentralized pitchforks and demanding that I be immediately chased out of Blockland and never spoken of again, please let let me explain.
This is not a suggestion that blockchain games are bad, or that the addition of blockchain is detrimental to games. On the contrary, there are hardly any existing genre of game which couldn’t be greatly enhanced through the integration of blockchain elements.
