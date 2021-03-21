Unmarshal raises $2.6M to build user-friendly blockchain data indexing protocol By Cointelegraph

Unmarshal, a new project building a blockchain data indexing solution, announced on Friday a $2.6 million seed funding round from a number of crypto industry investors.

Venture funds that participated in Unmarshal’s round include Woodstock, Black Edge Capital, Genesis Block Ventures, NGC Ventures, AU21, Spark Ventures, BitMax and some others. The round was also joined by individual investors like Ravindra Kumar and Philip Arthur Moore from Frontier; Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon; Aniketh Jindal; Danish Chaudhari and others.