Uniswap are friends but they fear 1inch, says DEX aggregator co-founder By Cointelegraph

Uniswap are friends but they fear 1inch, says DEX aggregator co-founder
It really doesn’t seem like the decentralized finance sector is planning to slow down its development in 2020. Interest in the sector is still growing despite high transaction fees, and the total value locked in the space continues to break all-time highs, recently reaching $51 billion.
1inch is a decentralized exchange, or DEX, aggregator that came onto the DeFi scene in the later part of 2020. The platform’s algorithm searches for the cheapest exchange rates among the DEXes that are integrated into its ecosystem. 1inch also runs the Mooniswap automated market maker.
