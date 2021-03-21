Turkish lira hit by central bank sacking, yen and dollar gain

TOKYO — The Turkish lira slumped toward

a record low versus the dollar after President Tayyip Erdogan

stunned investors over the weekend by replacing the hawkish

central bank governor with a critic of high interest rates.

The yen rose against the euro and the antipodean currencies

on speculation that Japanese investors who have been buying the

lira recently for its high rates will cut losses and close out

their positions.

Worries that events in Turkey will cause disruptions in

other financial markets also supported the dollar because of its

status as a safe-harbor currency.

“Other emerging market countries are not in the same

position as Turkey, but there still could be some contagion,”

said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho

Securities in Tokyo.

“There are concerns that people will start taking profits in

other markets. This looks like a time to re-think your

investment strategy, because the rotation into higher-yielding

emerging market currencies will be put on hold.”

The Turkish lira stood at 8.0990 per dollar in

Asia, down 11% from its close on Friday.

At one point the lira fell by as much as 14.9% to 8.4850,

which is close to a record low of 8.5800.

Liquidity for the lira tends to be low during Asian trading,

but analysts said they are braced for bigger moves as more

investors enter markets later in the day.

The yen edged up against the euro, the Australian

dollar and the New Zealand dollar, boosted

by expectations that Japanese retail investors who lost money on

the lira will unwind other popular cross yen trades.

The dollar was little changed at 108.87 yen but

edged up against the British pound to $1.3828.

The euro fell slightly to $1.1887.

Erdogan fired the central bank governor only two days after

a sharp rate increase that was meant to head off inflation of

nearly 16% and support the lira.

The new central bank governor will most likely lead to a

reversal of the hawkish and orthodox steps taken to battle

inflation, which could lead to prolonged market volatility,

analysts said.

“After regaining investor confidence with a series of

aggressive rate hikes, Turkey has snatched defeat from the jaws

of victory,” analysts at Brown, Brothers and Harriman wrote in

memo.

Worries that turmoil will spread to other emerging markets

helped the dollar rise against the Thai baht, the

Malaysian ringgit, and the Philippine peso.

The onshore yuan held steady at 6.5108 against

the greenback after China kept its benchmark lending rate for

corporate and household loans unchanged for an 11th straight

month.

A decline in risk appetite weighed on the Australian dollar

, which fell to $0.7718. The New Zealand dollar

also fell slightly to $0.7148.

Further declines in the Aussie and the kiwi are likely to be

limited because both currencies will still benefit from rising

commodity prices and an acceleration in global trade, Mizuho’s

Yamamoto said.

