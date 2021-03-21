Turkish lira hit by central bank sacking, yen and dollar gain

Article content

TOKYO — The Turkish lira slumped toward

a record low versus the dollar after President Tayyip Erdogan

stunned investors over the weekend by replacing the hawkish

central bank governor with a critic of high interest rates.

The yen rose against the euro and the antipodean currencies

on speculation that Japanese investors who have been buying the

lira recently for its high rates will cut losses and close out

their positions.

Worries that events in Turkey will cause disruptions in

other financial markets also supported the dollar because of its

status as a safe-harbor currency.

“Other emerging market countries are not in the same

position as Turkey, but there still could be some contagion,”

said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho

Securities in Tokyo.

“There are concerns that people will start taking profits in

other markets. This looks like a time to re-think your

investment strategy, because the rotation into higher-yielding

emerging market currencies will be put on hold.”

The Turkish lira stood at 8.0990 per dollar in

Asia, down 11% from its close on Friday.

At one point the lira fell by as much as 14.9% to 8.4850,

which is close to a record low of 8.5800.

Liquidity for the lira tends to be low during Asian trading,