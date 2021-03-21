Turkish lira crumbles on central bank woes, yen gains

TOKYO — The Turkish lira slumped toward

a record low versus the dollar after President Tayyip Erdogan

stunned investors over the weekend by replacing the hawkish

central bank governor with a critic of high interest rates.

The yen rose against the euro and the antipodean currencies

on speculation that Japanese individual investors who have been

buying the lira recently for its high rates will be forced to

cut losses and close out their positions.

Worries that events in Turkey will cause disruptions in

other financial markets also supported the dollar because of its

status as a safe-harbor currency.

“Other emerging market countries are not in the same

position as Turkey, but there still could be some contagion,”

said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho

Securities in Tokyo.

“There are concerns that people will start taking profits in

other markets. This looks like a time to re-think your

investment strategy, because the rotation into higher-yielding

emerging market currencies will be put on hold.”

The Turkish lira stood at 8.10 per dollar in

early Asia trade, down 11% from its close on Friday.

At one point the lira fell by as much as 14.9% to 8.4850,

which is close to a record low of 8.5800.

Liquidity was thin during early trading, but analysts said

they are braced for bigger moves as more investors enter markets

later in the day.

The yen edged up against the euro, the Australian

dollar and the New Zealand dollar, boosted

by expectations that Japanese retail investors who lost money on

the lira will unwind other popular cross yen trades.

The dollar was little changed at 108.89 yen but

edged up against the British pound to $1.3833.

The euro fell slightly to $1.1885.

Erdogan fired the central bank governor only two days after

a sharp rate hike that was meant to head off inflation of nearly

16% and support the lira.

The new central bank governor likely means a reversal of the

hawkish and orthodox steps taken to battle inflation, which

could lead to prolonged market volatility, analysts said.

“After regaining investor confidence with a series of

aggressive rate hikes, Turkey has snatched defeat from the jaws

of victory,” analysts at Brown, Brothers and Harriman wrote in

memo.

A decline in risk appetite weighed on the Australian dollar

, which fell to $0.7725. The New Zealand dollar

also fell slightly to $0.7153.

Further declines in the Aussie and the kiwi are likely to be

limited because both currencies will still benefit from rising

commodity prices and an acceleration in global trade, Mizuho’s

Yamamoto said.

Currency bid prices at 2351 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1885 $1.1906 -0.17% -2.72% +1.1900 +1.1870

Dollar/Yen 108.8900 108.8650 +0.01% +5.41% +108.9250 +108.8800

Euro/Yen 129.42 129.58 -0.12% +1.97% +129.6000 +129.0500

Dollar/Swiss 0.9299 0.9290 +0.13% +5.14% +0.9311 +0.9260

Sterling/Dollar 1.3833 1.3859 -0.12% +1.32% +1.3855 +1.3833

Dollar/Canadian 1.2521 1.2500 +0.16% -1.68% +1.2529 +1.2500

Aussie/Dollar 0.7725 0.7745 -0.26% +0.42% +0.7730 +0.7689

NZ 0.7153 0.7168 -0.18% -0.36% +0.7157 +0.7136

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

