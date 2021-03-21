Tim Burgess to Host Tribute Listening Party for Late Dan Sartain

Instagram/Facebook

The Alabama rocker passed away at the age of 40, and tributes pour in since his death was made public via a GoFundMe campaign page that was set up to help pay for his funeral.

AceShowbiz –

Singer/songwriter Dan Sartain has died, aged 40. The cult rocker’s death has been confirmed via a GoFundMe campaign page set up to help pay for the Alabama musician’s funeral.

“Dan Sartain left us many memories and music, but has unfortunately left us way too early,” the statement on the page reads. “As wonderful as his legacy is, he had no plans for the unmentionable, and thus, here we are.”

“We aren’t trying to do much but have a small service for family and friends, and with Dan’s wide range of friends, this should be achievable. From all of his family, we thank you.”

Sartain began his career performing with hardcore band Plate Six in the 1990s. He released his first two self-produced albums, “Crimson Guard” and “Romance In Stereo” in the early 2000s, and went on to release eight more albums over the next 14 years.

His last project, “Century Plaza”, was released on “One Little Indian” in 2016. He toured with The White Stripes and The Hives.

Upon hearing news of Sartain’s passing, musician Jeff Klein paid homage through a Twitter post. “Saddened to hear the news about my old pal and label mate @DanSartain passing,” he tweeted, before asking fans to assist with the funeral cost. “If you’re in the position: Help fund the burial of Dan Sartain.”

Jeff Klein paid tribute to Dan Sartain after his passing at 40.

The Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess has announced he’ll be hosting a tribute listening party for Sartain’s Century Plaza on Monday, March 22.

Tim Burgess announced a tribute listening party for Dan Sartain.

“Dan Sartain has left this world too soon,” Burgess tweeted on Sunday, March 21. “To remember him and his music there’ll be a Century Plaza listening party tomorrow at 9 P.M. (U.K. time). No guests, no tweets from us. Just the songs.”