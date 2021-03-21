Tiger Woods Did Not Take His Foot Off Accelerator Pedal When He Lost Control of His Car

WENN

According to police investigations, the golf champion left the road without braking or taking his foot off the accelerator pedal before he eventually crashed his vehicle.

AceShowbiz –

Tiger Woods didn’t brake before his car crash last month (Feb21), investigators have concluded.

The golfer lost control of his Hyundai sports utility vehicle during an early morning drive in Rancho Palos Verdes, California and underwent emergency surgery.

After almost a month in the hospital, he went home last week (ends19Mar21), and now police investigators have examined all aspects of the crash, checking out multiple surveillance videos, the car’s black box, and the crash site.

They have determined there was no other car involved and Woods appears to have left the road without braking – and without taking his foot off the accelerator pedal.

Woods told police he had no recollection of the accident.

Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department officials insist there was no evidence of impaired driving or alcohol use.

Meanwhile, the pro golfer returned home after more than two weeks in hospital.

“Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery,” the 45-year-old said in a statement following his hospital release. “I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.”

The athlete also thanked the medical workers who treated him at two different hospitals following the car crash. He wrote, “Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough.”

“I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day.”