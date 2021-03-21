‘The Talk’ Hiatus Continues With No Official Return Date After Sharon Osbourne’s Outburst

CBS

The production on CBS’ all-female panel show has been shelved for another week as the bosses continue investigation amid racism and homophobic allegations against Sharon.

AceShowbiz –

Production on Sharon Osbourne‘s U.S. show “The Talk” has been shelved for another week as TV bosses continue to investigate a live on-air spat between the Brit and co-host Sheryl Underwood.

The pair fell out over Sharon’s defence of newsman pal Piers Morgan‘s attack on the Duchess of Sussex when Underwood attempted to suggest his comments about the royal’s tabloid torment, made on “Good Morning Britain“, were racist.

Clearly upset, Sharon demanded an explanation from Sheryl, insisting her outburst inferred that she was a racist for stating Morgan was paid to have an opinion.

“I feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is racist, so that makes me a racist,” Osbourne said. She apologised for the exchange the next day on Twitter.

Following the awkward stand-off on the 10 March (21) episode, former “The Talk” co-hosts Holly Robinson Peete and Leah Remini turned on Osbourne and claimed they had heard her use racially-insensitive and homophobic language behind the scenes on the show.

Sharon responded by calling the allegations a “setup” and defiantly telling her detractors to “f**k off.”

The whole drama prompted CBS bosses to shut down “The Talk” and put the show on hiatus for a week. That week has now been extended and now no official return date has been set.

The TV bosses continue to investigate the heated exchange between Osbourne and Underwood.

“CBS is committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace across all of our productions,” a CBS spokesman says. “We’re also very mindful of the important concerns expressed and discussions taking place regarding events on The Talk. This includes a process where all voices are heard, claims are investigated and appropriate action is taken where necessary.”