Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ Soars High on Billboard 200 Chart Following Grammys Win

Both Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen have something to celebrate with this week’s Billboard 200 chart. The country star makes another history as his chart-topping album “Dangerous: The Double Album” hits double digits at No. 1 on the chart after spending its 10th week atop the list. The set earns 69,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending March 11, according to MRC Data.

Of the number, SEA units comprise 64,000 which equals to 88.85 million on-demand streams of the album’s songs. Meanwhile, 4,000 are in the form of album sales with TEA units comprising 1,000. With the accomplishment, “Dangerous” is named the first album to spend its first 10 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 since Whitney Houston‘s “Whitney” album that logged 11 weeks at No. 1 from its debut frame back in 1987.

Back to the chart, Pop Smoke‘s “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon” stays steady at No. 2 with 40,000 equivalent album units earned. Following it up is Dua Lipa‘s “Future Nostalgia” that rises big time from No. 6 to No. 3 after earning 37,000 following her Grammy Awards win. It marks the album’s new peak as it surpasses its original peak at No. 4 in its debut week.

At No. 4 is The Weeknd‘s “After Hours”. The set is a non-mover with 32,000 equivalent album units. R&B singer Giveon, meanwhile, earns his first top 10 with “When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time” that bows at No. 5 after earning 32,000 equivalent album units.

Pooh Shiesty‘s “Shiesty Season” dips from No. 3 to No. 6 this week with 30,000 equivalent album units. Lil Baby‘s “My Turn” is stationary at No. 7 with just under 30,000 units, while Lil Durk‘s “The Voice” falls from No. 5 to No. 8 with 29,000 units.

Another newcomer in this week’s chart is Rob Zombie‘s new set “The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy”. Marking his seventh top 10 album on the Billboard 200, the album arrives at No. 9 with 28,000 equivalent album units earned. Meanwhile, Dua isn’t the only musician whose album earns a big Grammy bump. Taylor Swift‘s “Folklore” soars high from No. 29 to No. 10 after it was named Album of the Year at the award-giving event on March 14. The set earns 28,000 equivalent album units.

