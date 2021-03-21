Swiss lawmakers, business leaders demand improved COVID-19 response

Article content

ZURICH — A group of Swiss business leaders and lawmakers have demanded the government speed up vaccinations and develop a plan for its nationwide testing drive to tackle the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Alliance for a Liberal Healthcare System sent an open letter to the government on Sunday, asking for an improvement in Switzerland’s response to the crisis.

“The government is failing at crisis management and must improve,” said Felix Schneuwly, vice president of the Alliance.

“Each part of the testing and vaccination programs are being delayed and are not being implemented properly,” he told Reuters.

Fatigue about the ongoing restrictions and their impact on social and economic life is rising in Switzerland, with protests taking place over the weekend.

Switzerland and neighboring Liechtenstein have reported nearly 581,000 cases of COVID-19 since the crisis broke out, with 9,509 deaths. The number of cases has accelerated in recent days, with the spread of new variants of the virus, leading to the number of daily cases being 32% above the seven-day average.

Cases are also surging in neighboring Germany. According to the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases, the number of cases there per 100,000 population over a week stood at 103.9 on Sunday, above the 100 threshold at which intensive care units can no longer keep up.