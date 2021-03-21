Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer upset with ‘blatant sexism’ of NCAA By Reuters



Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer blasted the NCAA on Saturday, citing “blatant sexism” toward women’s basketball players and preferential treatment for men’s players in their respective NCAA Tournaments.

VanDerVeer, the all-time leader in women’s Division I victories with 1,119, called it “disheartening” that COVID-19 testing protocols and weight-training facilities are at a higher level for men as opposed to women.

“A lot of what we’ve seen this week is evidence of blatant sexism,” the 67-year-old Van Derveer said in a statement. “This is purposeful and hurtful. I feel betrayed by the NCAA. I call on University Presidents and Conference Commissioners to demand accountability. Who made these decisions and why?

“Women athletes and coaches are done waiting, not just for upgrades of a weight room, but for equity in every facet of life.”

The NCAA apologized Friday for differences in the quality of weight rooms. The NCAA also said that officials in the San Antonio area reviewed and approved testing methods per the women’s tournament. The men’s tournament is in the Indianapolis area.

Still, VenDerveer is steamed about the treatment of women’s players and coaches.

“This cannot continue to be business as usual,” VanDerveer said. “There are necessary changes that need to be made.

“With the obvious disparity between the men’s and women’s tournaments, the message that is being sent to our female athletes, and women across the world, is that you are not valued at the same level as your male counterparts. This is wrong and unacceptable.”

Stanford (25-2) is the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament and faces Utah Valley on Sunday night.

