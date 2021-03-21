Slovak PM prepared to step down to resolve coalition crisis, sets conditions By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic arrives for an EU summit in Brussels
PRAGUE (Reuters) – Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Sunday he was prepared to step down to calm down a crisis in his four-party coalition, if his coalition partners agreed to several conditions including a cabinet seat for himself.
The year-old, four-party coalition has long suffered from disputes over Matovic’s management style, which boiled over earlier this month after he bypassed his partners and ordered shipments of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine without their knowledge.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.