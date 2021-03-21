Serena Williams withdraws from Miami Open

The 39-year-old has won the event a record eight times, with her most recent victory coming in 2015.

Williams, a native of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, last played one month ago at the Australian Open, where she lost to Naomi Osaka in the semifinals.

Williams is one of the most accomplished tennis players of all time, winning 23 Grand Slam singles titles. She holds the most Grand Slam titles in singles, doubles and mixed doubles combined among active players.

The Miami Open begins on March 22 and concludes April 4.