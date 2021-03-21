Seahawks officially announce signing of TE Gerald Everett By Reuters

The Seattle Seahawks officially announced the signing of tight end Gerald Everett on Sunday.

The deal is reportedly for one year and up to $7 million.

Seattle hoped to address the tight end position after veteran Greg Olsen retired at the end of last season.

Everett, who had been stuck in a timeshare with fellow tight end Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams the past few seasons, caught 41 passes for 417 yards and one touchdown in 2020.

The 26-year-old will join a Seattle tight end room that includes Will Dissly, Colby Parkinson and Tyler Mabry and will be reunited with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who previously served on the Rams’ staff.

