Saudi Aramco to prioritize energy supply to China for 50 yrs, says CEO

BEIJING — Saudi Aramco will ensure China’s energy security remains its highest priority for the next 50 years and beyond as new and existing energy sources run in parallel for some time, CEO Amin Nasser told the China Development Forum on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, retained its position as China’s top supplier in the first two months this year, with volumes up 2.1% to 1.86 million barrels per day (bpd), China customs data showed on Saturday.

The kingdom beat Russia to keep its ranking as China’s top crude supplier in 2020 despite unprecedented production cuts in a pact between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to balance global markets after demand plunged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Ensuring the continuing security of China’s energy needs remains our highest priority – not just for the next five years but for the next 50 and beyond,” Nasser said in a video speech.

“We appreciate that sustainable energy solutions are crucial to a faster and smoother global energy transition … But, realistically, this will take some time since there are few alternatives to oil in many areas.”

Nasser told an earnings call earlier on Sunday that Chinese demand was very close to pre-pandemic levels while Asia, East Asia in particular, had seen a strong pickup.