Saudi Aramco 2020 net profit slumps 44.4% as COVID-19 bites By Reuters

DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco (SE:) on Sunday reported a 44.4% drop in 2020 net profit, hit by lower prices and volumes sold, and weakened refinery margins, as the coronavirus pandemic depressed demand.

Net profit fell to 183.76 billion riyals ($49.00 billion) for the year that ended December 31, from 330.69 billion riyals a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a net profit of 186.1 billion riyals in 2020, according to the mean estimate of analysts in Refinitiv’s Eikon.

($1 = 3.7505 riyals)

