Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.14% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.14%

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the rose 0.14%.

The best performers of the session on the were Al-Jouf Agriculture Development Co (SE:), which rose 9.97% or 7.50 points to trade at 82.70 at the close. Meanwhile, Middle East Paper Co (SE:) added 7.01% or 1.54 points to end at 23.50 and Qassim Agriculture Co. (SE:) was up 6.91% or 1.90 points to 29.40 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Rabigh Refining & Petrochemical Co (SE:), which fell 3.74% or 0.64 points to trade at 16.48 at the close. Emaar The Economic City (SE:) declined 3.11% or 0.36 points to end at 11.22 and Zamil Industrial Investment Co (SE:) was down 2.71% or 0.64 points to 22.94.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 119 to 75 and 10 ended unchanged.

Shares in Middle East Paper Co (SE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 7.01% or 1.54 to 23.50.

Crude oil for May delivery was unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to $61.44 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in May rose 2.01% or 1.27 to hit $64.55 a barrel, while the April Gold Futures contract rose 0.66% or 11.40 to trade at $1743.90 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.08% to 4.4649, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7508.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.10% at 91.958.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR