Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.14% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.14%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the rose 0.14%.

The best performers of the session on the were Al-Jouf Agriculture Development Co (SE:), which rose 9.97% or 7.50 points to trade at 82.70 at the close. Meanwhile, Middle East Paper Co (SE:) added 7.01% or 1.54 points to end at 23.50 and Qassim Agriculture Co. (SE:) was up 6.91% or 1.90 points to 29.40 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Rabigh Refining & Petrochemical Co (SE:), which fell 3.74% or 0.64 points to trade at 16.48 at the close. Emaar The Economic City (SE:) declined 3.11% or 0.36 points to end at 11.22 and Zamil Industrial Investment Co (SE:) was down 2.71% or 0.64 points to 22.94.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 119 to 75 and 10 ended unchanged.

Shares in Middle East Paper Co (SE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 7.01% or 1.54 to 23.50.

Crude oil for May delivery was unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to $61.44 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in May rose 2.01% or 1.27 to hit $64.55 a barrel, while the April Gold Futures contract rose 0.66% or 11.40 to trade at $1743.90 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.08% to 4.4649, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7508.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.10% at 91.958.