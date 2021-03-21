Sandra Oh Gave A Speech Against Asian Hate Crimes

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

“If you see something, will you help me?”

Last week, eight people were killed – six of whom were Asian women – when a white shooter opened fire inside three Atlanta spas. The following day, two elderly Asian people were attacked in San Francisco.


Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images

Anti-Asian hate crimes have skyrocketed during the pandemic, and this needs to stop!

Over the weekend, Grey’s Anatomy star Sandra Oh gave a passionate speech addressing this at a Stop Asian Hate rally in Pittsburgh.

BREAKING: Sandra Oh speaks at a “Stop Asian Hate” demonstration in Oakland to about 250 people. “I am proud to be Asian,” she says. “We belong here.”

BREAKING: Sandra Oh speaks at a “Stop Asian Hate” demonstration in Oakland to about 250 people.

“I am proud to be Asian,” she says. “We belong here.”


Twitter: @rebeccapaigejo

The 49-year-old said that this was the first time many Asian Americans had an opportunity to “voice our fear and our anger.”


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

“One thing that I know is that many in our community are very scared, and I understand that. And one way to get through our fear is to reach out to our community,” she continued.


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

“I will challenge everyone here, if you see something, will you help me? If you see one of our sisters and brothers in need, will you help us?” she asked.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

She encouraged everyone to provide help when possible and ask for help when needed.


John Shearer / Getty Images

“I am proud to be Asian!” she yelled as she encouraged the crowd to repeat it. “I belong here!” she concluded.


George Pimentel / WireImage / Getty Images

Thank you, Sandra, for standing up against Asian hate!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR