Sandra Oh Attends Stop Asian Hate Rally Following Atlanta Deadly Shootings

WENN

The ‘Killing Eve’ actress has shown up at the protest in Pennsylvania, supporting fellow Asian-Americans following the horrific massacre in Atlanta massage parlors.

AceShowbiz –

“Killing Eve” star Sandra Oh spoke out about the rise of attacks on Asian-Americans at a rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Saturday (20Mar21).

The actress was among the protesters at the Stop Asian Hate Rally, organised to raise awareness about the violent trend, which culminated in a massage parlour massacre in Atlanta, Georgie earlier this month (Mar21).

“Many in our community are very scared,” she told the crowd. “To everyone here… I will challenge everyone here, if you see something, will you help me? If you see one of our sisters and brothers in need, will you help us?”

“We must understand, as Asian-Americans, we just need to reach out our hand to our sisters and brothers and say, ‘Help me and I’m here.’ ”

Sandra then led a chant, “I am proud to be Asian! I belong here!”

<br />

The protest came just days after actor Daniel Dae Kim took his concerns about the alarming rise in anti-Asian hate crimes throughout America to Washington, D.C.

He spoke before politicians on the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties on Thursday (18Mar21), and revealed many Asian-Americans fear for their lives on a daily basis.

“I’m not naive enough to think that I’m gonna convince all of you to stand up for us – trust me, I’ve seen your voting records,” Daniel said, “but I am speaking to those to whom humanity still matters… There are moments in a country’s history that chart its course indelibly for the future. For Asian-Americans, that moment is now.”

“What happens right now and over the course of the coming months will send a message for generations to come as to whether we matter. Whether the country we call home chooses to erase us or include us, dismiss us or respect us.”