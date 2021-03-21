Salvador Perez, Royals agree to four-year, $82M extension

The 31-year-old is entering the final year of his six-year, $52 million deal that began in 2016, and his new deal will kick in next year. According to Spotrac, Perez will become the second-highest-paid catcher in baseball at $20.5 million per year.

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto has the highest average annual value at $23.1 million. San Francisco Giants star Buster Posey earns $19.875 million per year, and Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal earns $18.25 million per season.

Perez helped the Royals capture a World Series title in 2015. He was named World Series MVP after slashing .364/.391/.455 with eight hits and two RBI. He is also a six-time All-Star, five-time Gold Glover and three-time Silver Slugger.

During the pandemic shortened campaign, the Venezuela native slashed .333/.353/.633 with 11 home runs and 32 RBI.