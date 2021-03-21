Russian jets hit northwestern Syria near Turkish border -witnesses, Syrian rebels By Reuters

AMMAN (Reuters) – Russian jets conducted raids on areas close to heavily populated towns and camps in opposition-held northwestern Syria near the Turkish border, the first such strikes this year, witnesses and rebel sources said on Sunday.
The sources said the warplanes struck a target near a border crossing and the outskirts of Sarmda city in Idlib province, while a surface-to-surface missile hit the village of Qah near the Turkish border. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.