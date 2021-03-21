Royals C Salvador Perez agrees to four-year extension By Reuters

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez agreed to a four-year contract extension, the team announced on Sunday.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Royals, however multiple media outlets reported that the contract is worth $82 million. The deal, which begins with the 2022 season, also has a 2026 team option for $13.5 million or a $2 million buyout.

Perez, 30, batted a career-best .333 with a team-high 11 homers and 32 RBIs in 37 games last season. He was named the American League Comeback Player of the Year after missing the 2019 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

A six-time All-Star, five-time Gold Glove winner and 2015 World Series MVP, Perez has a career batting average of .269. He has 152 homers and 535 RBIs in 979 career games — all with the Royals.

