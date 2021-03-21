Rick Pitino ‘in heaven’ at Iona, done with ‘big-time’ schools

Rick Pitino has no plans to leave Iona after guiding the Gaels to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in his first season as head coach.

Following a 68-55 loss to No. 2 Alabama on Saturday, Pitino admitted he wants “no part of the so-called big time anymore,” according to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. Pitino said:

“I want to take a smaller school, like a Providence, like an Iona, a small school and try to make it big. But I wanted no part of any of that other, I had enough of that. It turned me off, to be quite honest with you, in a lot of different areas. I now don’t have to look over my shoulder and see who I’m going to trust, who I’m not going to trust. “I’m in heaven right now, and where I need to be.”

Pitino made his first Final Four appearance as Providence’s coach in 1987.

Pitino believes he’ll continue to be successful at Iona, saying the team will be “much better” next season. The Gaels finished third in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference with a 12-6 record and went on to defeat the Fairfield Stags 60-51 in the MAAC championship.

Pitino has found plenty of success in the past, so it’s no surprise he’s comfortable coaching a team that isn’t considered one of college basketball’s elite. The 68-year-old has made 22 NCAA Tournament appearances with five different programs. He coached Louisville from 2001-2017, winning a national title and reaching three Final Fours and six Elite Eights. He also spent eight seasons at Kentucky from 1989-1997, winning a national title in 1996 and making three Final Fours and four Elite Eights.