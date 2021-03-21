Rex Airlines throws surprise lifeline to five regional hubs Bathurst, Cooma, Lismore, Grafton, Kangaroo Island

The regional carrier announced today it had been able to save five routes – at least for now – following an “unexpected decision” by the Federal Government to continue the Regional Aviation Network Support program until end September 2021.

Four of the routes were flights in and out of Sydney from Bathurst, Cooma, Lismore and Grafton. Adelaide – Kangaroo Island was the fifth route to stave off closure.

From April, Rex will also start new services including between Sydney and NSW destinations Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie.

Rex is Australia’s largest independent regional and domestic airline, operating flights to 61 destinations throughout all states in Australia.