Raptors’ Nick Nurse fined $50K by NBA By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

© Reuters. NBA: Toronto Raptors at Detroit Pistons

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse has been fined $50,000 for throwing his facemask behind the scorer’s table and toward the fans, as well as directing profanity toward game officials, the NBA announced Sunday.

Nurse’s actions took place after the conclusion of the Raptors’ 115-112 loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday.

Toronto was whistled for 12 more fouls than Utah, and that disparity resulted in a 41-14 edge in free throws for the Jazz.

“(We) outplayed them all over the place. It’s a hard one to win,” Nurse said after the game. “It just didn’t seem like they were going to let us win tonight.”

The reeling Raptors (17-24) have lost seven in a row heading into Sunday’s game against the host Cleveland Cavaliers.

–Field Level Media

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR