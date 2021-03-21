Prince William Hopes Time Will Heal His Strained Relationship With Prince Harry

WENN/John Rainford

In another report, a source claims that the Duke of Cambridge 'didn't feel trapped' by royal life unlike what Harry shared during his bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month.

Prince William is reportedly hoping time will heal his relationship with brother Prince Harry. According to a new report, the Duke of Cambridge is coping with the absence of his brother, who is currently living in California, amid family rift.

“Once he got over the anger of how things happened, he was left with the absence of his brother,” a source close to William claimed to the U.K.’s Sunday Times. “They shared everything about their lives, an office, a foundation, meetings together most days and there was a lot of fun along the way. He’ll miss it for ever.”

Meanwhile, a close friend of the father of three said that he “definitely feels the pressure now it’s all on him — his future looks different because of his brother’s choices, it’s not easy.” Another friend added, “It’s still raw. He’s very upset by what’s happened, though absolutely intent that he and Harry’s relationship will heal in time.”

In another report, a source claimed that William “didn’t feel trapped” by royal life unlike what Harry shared during his bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month. “I am part of the system with them, I always have been, but I guess — and I’m very aware of this — my brother can’t leave that system, but I have,” Harry told the host at the time. “My father and my brother are trapped. They don’t get to leave, and I have huge compassion for that.”

When asked if William wanted to exit the royal as well, Harry responded, “I don’t know. I can’t speak for him.”

In response to the claims, the source, who is close to the siblings, said that the comments were “way off the mark.” According to the insider, William, who is second in line to the throne behind their father, “has a path set for him and he’s completely accepting of his role. He is very much his grandmother’s grandson in that respect of duty and service.”

The source added that William was “reeling” after the interview aired. “His head is all over the place on it,” the informant detailed.