presidential palace statement By Reuters

KABUL (Reuters) – United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani during a visit to Kabul on Sunday, the presidential palace said in a statement.
They discussed the peace process and concerns over rising violence, according to the statement.
Austin made a previously unannounced visit to the Afghan capital following a trip to India this week.
The visit comes at a crucial time for the Afghan peace process as U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration reviews its plan for Afghanistan ahead of a May troop withdrawal deadline agreed by the previous Trump administration with the insurgent Taliban.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.