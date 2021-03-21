presidential palace statement By Reuters

2/2



KABUL (Reuters) – United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani during a visit to Kabul on Sunday, the presidential palace said in a statement.

They discussed the peace process and concerns over rising violence, according to the statement.

Austin made a previously unannounced visit to the Afghan capital following a trip to India this week.

The visit comes at a crucial time for the Afghan peace process as U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration reviews its plan for Afghanistan ahead of a May troop withdrawal deadline agreed by the previous Trump administration with the insurgent Taliban.