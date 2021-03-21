Pose Final Season Wrap Cast Instagram Posts

“We have forever changed the narrative of storytelling in Hollywood.”
Of course, some of the people who have found this news ~ very emotional ~ are none other than the cast.
Here’s what the stars of Pose have said about the show ending on Instagram:
Billy Porter, Pray Tell: “We have normalized love and family in all its forms. I’m so grateful to have been a part of this important and groundbreaking show.”
Mj Rodriguez, Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista: “We changed the world, and we showed them how to love a bit harder again!”
Indya Moore, Angel Evangelista: “I’m grieving, and I feel peace. Thank you everyone for supporting us through this journey.”
Dominique Jackson, Elektra Abundance: “I have been taught, loved, validated, acknowledged, tried, proven, and once more loved.”
Hailie Sahar, Lulu Abundance: “I’m proud of us all, and I love you all forever.”
Ryan Jamaal Swain, Damon Richards-Evangelista: “I cannot do it just yet…cannot say goodbye so I’ll stay right here.”
Angel Bismark Curiel, Lil Papi Evangelista: “I hope Papi’s love story encourages men to stand in their truth, unlearn all that toxic shit, and learn to love. Period.”
Dyllón Burnside, Ricky Evangelista: “I’m grateful for y’all. You are all realness personified. Thank you for the ways you have enriched my life.”
Janet Mock, writer-director: “There are no words to describe the abundance this show has brought to my life.”
