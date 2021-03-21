Pose Final Season Wrap Cast Instagram Posts

“We have forever changed the narrative of storytelling in Hollywood.”

Pose has wrapped its third and final season.

At 3:40am ET, we called a series wrap on POSE. There are no words to describe the abundance this show and these people brought into my life. LIVE. WERK. POSE. FOREVER #posefx

Pose follows the lives of New York’s drag ball culture in the ’80s and ’90s. Season 3 will premiere on May 2 and take place in 1994, as the AIDS epidemic continues to rage on.

Of course, some of the people who have found this news ~ very emotional ~ are none other than the cast.


FX Networks/ Courtesy Everett Collection

Steven Canals — aka the show’s co-creator and executive producer — told Good Morning America, “It was a very difficult decision for us to make, but this has been an incredible journey and we have told the story that we wanted to tell the way that we wanted to tell it.”

Here’s what the stars of Pose have said about the show ending on Instagram:

Billy Porter, Pray Tell: “We have normalized love and family in all its forms. I’m so grateful to have been a part of this important and groundbreaking show.”

Mj Rodriguez, Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista: “We changed the world, and we showed them how to love a bit harder again!”

Indya Moore, Angel Evangelista: “I’m grieving, and I feel peace. Thank you everyone for supporting us through this journey.”

Dominique Jackson, Elektra Abundance: “I have been taught, loved, validated, acknowledged, tried, proven, and once more loved.”

Hailie Sahar, Lulu Abundance: “I’m proud of us all, and I love you all forever.”

Ryan Jamaal Swain, Damon Richards-Evangelista: “I cannot do it just yet…cannot say goodbye so I’ll stay right here.”

Angel Bismark Curiel, Lil Papi Evangelista: “I hope Papi’s love story encourages men to stand in their truth, unlearn all that toxic shit, and learn to love. Period.”

Dyllón Burnside, Ricky Evangelista: “I’m grateful for y’all. You are all realness personified. Thank you for the ways you have enriched my life.”

Janet Mock, writer-director: “There are no words to describe the abundance this show has brought to my life.”

