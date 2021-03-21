Home Business Polkadot becomes latest to use Simplex’s fiat on-ramp By Cointelegraph

Polkadot becomes latest to use Simplex’s fiat on-ramp By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Polkadot becomes latest to use Simplex’s fiat on-ramp

Fiat-to-crypto on-ramp provider Simplex will now support Polkadot in its network of crypto exchanges, wallets and brokers.

In an announcement today, Simplex said its integration of Polkadot and its DOT token would allow crypto users to purchase the token with a credit or debit card, Apple (NASDAQ:) Pay or bank transfer. The financial institution is aiming for “mass cryptocurrency acquisition and adoption,” saying that the addition of DOT to its list of supported digital assets would bring it closer to this goal.