Philippines says Chinese militia boats’ in South China Sea violate its maritime rights By Reuters

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines’ defence minister called on China on Sunday to recall some 220 Chinese militia boats spotted in the disputed South China Sea, saying the presence of the vessels was “a clear provocative action of militarizing the area”.
“We call on the Chinese to stop this incursion and immediately recall these boats violating our maritime rights and encroaching into our sovereign territory,” Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement.
