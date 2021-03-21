Patriots ‘really high’ on Justin Fields?

Even though the New England Patriots re-signed Cam Newton to a one-year deal, many expect the franchise to add another quarterback.

NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks joined colleague Daniel Jeremiah on the “Move The Sticks” podcast and said the Patriots are looking to add an athletic quarterback.

Jeremiah provided more information about who Bill Belichick might target:

“I keep an eye on somebody like Trey Lance or Justin Fields. Those are the two that would make sense for them to target. Hear a lot of rumors out there that they are really high on Justin Fields out of Ohio State. So, they’d have to (trade up) quite a ways to get Justin Fields.”

Fields is projected to be the third quarterback taken in the 2021 draft behind Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson. The Patriots have the 15th overall selection and would likely have to move up to draft Fields.

The 22-year-old completed 70.2% of his passes for 2,100 yards and 22 touchdowns against six interceptions while leading Ohio State to the national championship game.

If New England does select a quarterback in the first round, that player will likely learn under Newton in 2021 and potentially take over the starting job in 2022.

Belichick’s offseason acquisitions suggest he’s ready for a makeover, and a young quarterback could be the final piece to the puzzle.