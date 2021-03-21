NSW flood financial support package: How much can you get, eligibility, how to apply and everything else you need to know

As NSW grapples with the worst flood disaster in decades, the Federal Government is looking at ways it can help those impacted.

Speaking on Today, Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud described the financial support package as a “first phase” of relief for victims.

Here is everything you need to know about how to apply for financial support.

Currently, the following Local Government Areas are eligible: Armidale, Bellingen, Blacktown, Blue Mountains, Camden, Campbelltown, Canterbury Bankstown, Central Coast, Cessnock, Clarence Valley, Coffs Harbour, Cumberland, Dungog Shire, Fairfield, Hawkesbury, The Hills, Hornsby, Inner West, Kempsey, Ku-ring-gai, Lake Macquarie, Liverpool, Maitland, Mid-Coast, Nambucca, Newcastle, Northern Beaches, Parramatta, Penrith, Port Macquarie-Hastings, Port Stephens, Sutherland, Tenterfield, Wollondilly.

For those affected, $1000 per adult, $400 for each child younger than 16. If you’re part of a couple, you can both claim this payment. But you and your partner will need to make separate claims.