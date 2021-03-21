No. 23 Auburn bounces back in series with a sweep

Auburn Athletics

Photo: Auburn Athletics

AUBURN, Ala. – There was plenty of dramatics at Jane B. Moore Field on Sunday as No. 22/23 Auburn softball (18-6) came from behind for two one-run victories over No. 13 Florida and Kennesaw State in the War Eagle Battle finale.

“Not everybody is going to bat 1.000, not every pitcher is going to hit all their sports, not every player on the field is going to field 1.000, but we’ve got to support each other and play hard together,” said head coach Mickey Dean. “Today, we did that. These are the types of games that bring your team closer together.”

Florida State (16-6) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the second After Shelby Lowe issued a leadoff walk, an Auburn error on a throw to first allowed two Seminoles moved up an extra 60 feet. A ground ball to first base drove in the unearned run.

The Seminoles held on to their lead until the third. Makenna Dowell and Tyler King led off the bottom of the inning with back-to-back singles. Sydney Cox doubled to right field to clear the bases and put the Tigers in front.

FSU’s Sydney Sherrill brought the dramatics in the top of the seventh, leading off with a triple down the line in right. Lowe fired back with two infield pop ups and a strike out to knock off the No. 13 Seminoles.

Lowe tossed the complete game to improve to 7-2 on the season. She allowed just three hits and a walk. The lone run is allowed was unearned. She struck out six Seminoles.

It was all Owls early in Sunday’s War Eagle Battle finale. With two outs in the top of the second, Maddie Penta loaded the bases with three straight walks KK Dismukes entered the game in relief and gave up a two-RBI single to Christen Florence before retiring the side. Taylor Cates made it a 3-0 Kennesaw lead with a solo home run to center field in the third.

Auburn responded in the bottom of the third with back-to-back singles from Kelsey Schmidt and Justus Perry. Makenna Dowell dropped a bunt for a single. An errant Kennesaw throw on the play allowed Schmidt to score.

King cut the lead to one run with a double to shallow center field. After a walk to load the bases, Aspyn Godwin tied the game with a sacrifice fly to center.

The 3-3 tied would hold until the bottom of the fifth. With King on base after a single to right, Godwin slugged a double to right center to plate the go-ahead run.

Again, it was a dramatic top of the seventh inning. Makayla Packer saved a base hit with a diving catch in center for the first out of the inning. Lexi Solorzano knocked a one-out single to left center, but King played the ball off the wall and threw to first to throw her out. Dismukes forced a pop up to second to secure the win.

King finished 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored in game two. Godwin went 1-for-1 with her double and drove in a pair of runs.

Dismukes earned the victory in relief to improve to 3-0 on the season. She tossed 5.1 innings, allowing one run off four hits and three walks. She struck out a career-high five. Penta went 1.2 innings, giving up two runs off one hit and four walks. She fanned three in the appearance.

“Today was very important,” said King. “We knew we needed to bounce back. We had a few things in mind that we needed to work on, and I think we successfully achieved those today.”

TIGER TRACKS

KK Dismukes recorded a career high five strikeouts against Kennesaw State.

Justus Perry recorded her third multi-hit game of the season. She now has 19 in her career.

Tyler King recorded her fourth multi-hit game of the season. She now has seven as a Tiger.

Eleven of Aspyn Godwin’s 18 hits have gone for extra-bases. She leads the team with 17 RBI this season.

UP NEXT

Auburn returns to conference play with its first road series of the season. The Tigers trek to Columbia, Mo., to face No. 16/18 Missouri Tigers in a three-game series. Friday’s opener is set for 2:30 p.m. CT.