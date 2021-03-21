No. 15 Oral Roberts stuns No. 7 Florida, heads to Sweet 16

Oral Roberts has become the story of the NCAA Tournament with its big upset wins.

On Friday, Oral Roberts began the tournament with a huge upset win over No. 2 seed Ohio State in the South Region. Then on Sunday, Oral Roberts proved the Buckeyes upset was no fluke. They beat Florida 81-78 to become the second No. 15 seed to advance to the Sweet 16, joining Florida Gulf Coast.

Users on Twitter had some fun with the Golden Eagles’ stunning run. Here are some of the best tweets, starting with our favorite at the top.