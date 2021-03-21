NFTs Group Launches NFT Trading on Uniswap (UNI) By CoinQuora



NFTs Group Launches NFT Trading on Uniswap (UNI)



Decentralized exchange Uniswap has opened NFT trading.

It is the first decentralized exchange that allows users to trade NFTs to USDT.

Google (NASDAQ:) searches for ‘NFT’ overtook searches for both ‘cryptocurrency’ and ‘blockchain’ in number.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are now available for trading on Uniswap (UNI). This is due to NFTs Group launching a USDT-NFT pool on the famous decentralized exchange (DEX) earlier today.

Congratulations to NFTs successfully launching on Uniswap！Firstly open (ERC20) USDT-NFTs transaction！The contract address of (ERC20) USDT-NFTs on Uniswap is 0x6599fc3e77cbfa6f6e9cac605a30b1e78827eba0. We just launched it, it makes what you get valuable！#NFTs #UNISWAP pic.twitter.com/GKhzU0QK9A — NFTs Group (@NFTs_Group) March 20, 2021

Uniswap users will now be capable of selling or buying NFTs in a fully decentralized space for USDT. More cryptocurrency and stablecoin options will be added soon. Traditionally, NFT owners have to use an NFT marketplace to buy or sell NFTs.

Notably, centralized organizations run and operate NFT marketplaces. However, the operators constantly censor the types of NFT that can be traded. The progress is also a first for the Uniswap ecosystem. It happens at a time when the DEX is seeing a rapid surge in use.

Searches for NFT began picking up from the end of January 2021, rising sharply week-on-week through February. Google trend data predicts the term to reach an exciting mark of 100, which indicates peak popularity for the period by March 13.

Of note, Rob Gronkowski’s NFT got more than $1.8 million in direct sales on the NFT market. They auctioned the five collectibles from the Rob Gronkowski championship series from March 11 to March 13.

Bids began at $110 for the one-of-a-kind NFT, which quickly rose above six-figures. After that, the offers grew from $150,000 to more than $400,000 in just two hours. In the end, one of the bidders bought the token for 299 ETH, amounting to $430,000.

This article first published on coinquora.com

