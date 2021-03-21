Neo-Nazi group formally declared terrorist organisation in Australia

Neo-Nazi extremist group the Sonnenkrieg Division (SKD) has been formally declared a terrorist organisation by the Federal Goverment, the first right-wing group added to a hateful list now totalling 26.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said the move, which effectively bans SKD in Australia, will help stamp out the group’s glorification of violence and extremism.

Mr Dutton said SKD’s risk profile had increased during the coronavirus pandemic, where the availability of the group’s online propaganda had provided “fertile ground” for radicalisation.

British men Oskar Dunn-Koczorowski, left, and Michal Szewczuk were members of British neo-Nazi group Sonnenkrieg Division; both were sentenced by a British court in 2019. (CNN)

“SKD adheres to an abhorrent, violent ideology that encourages lone-wolf terrorist actors who would seek to cause significant harm to our way of life and our country,” Mr Dutton said.

“Members of SKD have already been convicted of terrorist offences in the United Kingdom, including encouraging terrorism, preparing for a terrorist attack and possession and dissemination of terrorist material.”

Mr Dutton said SKD’s active promotion of terrorism risked inspiring extremists across the world.

The listing of the SKD means all available terrorist offences and penalties now apply to the extremist neo-Nazi group.

There are currently 26 listed terror groups in Australia, including Islamic terror groups like Al Qaeda, Islamic State and Boko Haram. (SMH / Steven Saphore)

Offences relating to terrorist organisations can be punished with up to 25 years’ imprisonment.