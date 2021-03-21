Milk for Floors, Bread for Walls: 19th-Century Cleaning Tips for the Modern Era

Dirty wallpaper? A piece of spongy white bread is all you need to make it look new.

“Although we may not recommend some of the more bizarre historic cleaning tips, like using a potato to clean an oil painting, housekeepers of the past were often spot on with their methods, despite relatively little scientific knowledge,” Amber Xavier-Rowe, head of collections conservation at English Heritage, said in a statement.

The suggestions by English Heritage, which has spent the winter cleaning many of its properties before they reopen on May 17, arrived just in time for spring cleaning — and amid renewed interest in using natural and nonchemical materials to clean the home.

“The old ideas are coming into their own again, aren’t they?” said Lucy Lethbridge, author of “Mind Your Manors: Tried-and-True British Household Cleaning Tips.”

People are increasingly worried that their cleaning habits may harm the environment, and they are looking for ways to avoid using plastic bottles or chemical-based products that can exacerbate asthma or cause other health problems, she said.

And, Ms. Lethbridge added, the old methods work.

During the pandemic, she said, her kitchen pipe has repeatedly become clogged. She has relied on a simple solution of baking soda, hot water and vinegar or lemon juice that she pours into the sink until “there is a great, fantastic glug.”